SWAC Rematch: Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SWAC football continues Thursday evening, when Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff battle. Each of these teams will be hoping this game is a rebound performance. AAMU is coming off a 10-20 loss to Southern, while UAPB is suffering through a two-game losing streak. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 34-31 win for Alabama A&M.
Alabama A&M (1-2 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Bulldogs will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 1-2. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 24.7 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense allows 26.7 points per game on average.
Tailback Ryan Morrow will be leading Alabama A&M in this one. Morrow has rushed for 223 yards this season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
Alabama A&M’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Terrell Gardner has been on the receiving end of 32% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Alabama A&M went 4-7 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 51.0 points to come away with the win. Alabama A&M is 0-1 in SWAC games.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2 Overall)
Pine Bluff’s record sits at 0-2 on the season coming into this game. They are averaging 10.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of three touchdowns so far this year. Their defense has allowed an average of 33.0 points per game this season.
Johness Davis gears up after an impressive performance in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last game. Davis rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 63-37 rush-pass play selection split.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters after putting up a 3-9 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 42.0 points in their only away game this season. This is the first SWAC game for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
