FAMU

Florida A&M upsets South Alabama in volleyball home opener

The Florida A&M volleyball team defeated previously unbeaten South Alabama in its home opener on Thursday night.
Posted on

Courtesy Florida A&M Athletics

The Florida A&M volleyball team (2-5) took down the South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) by a score of 3-2 Thursday (25-20, 23-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-10) to kick off the Florida A&M Invitational presented by Sonny’s BBQ.

The Rattlers were led by a double-double from Brooke Lynn Watts, who registered 22 kills and 16 digs on the day. Emerald Jacobs also added 10 kills. Defensively, Brooke Hudson finished with 26 digs, while Isis Williamsadded six blocks. 

Game Notes

» Brooke Lynn Watts registered a double-double with a match-high 22 kills with 16 digs

» Florida A&M received a match-high 26 digs from Brooke Hudson.

» FAMU attackers were helped by a team-high 38 assists from Camila De La Rosa.

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Rattlers took set one 25-20 thanks to a strong showing on the attacking side. They put together a .364 attack percentage with 17 kills in the set victory. 

SET 2 | Florida A&M then fell in set two 25-23, evening things at a set each. The back-and-forth set featured three lead changes and 13 ties. Neither team led by more than four points along the way.

SET 3 | FAMU fell behind on the first point and never took the lead before dropping the set 25-12.

SET 4 | Florida A&M broke their winless spell and forced a fifth set with a 25-19 victory in set number four. The Rattlers took the lead for good at 9-8; their front row blocked four South Alabama attacks in the stanza.

SET 5 | FAMU notched a .429 attack percentage with 11 kills in the set win.

