Notre Dame handles Tennessee State at Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame was overpowering on Saturday afternoon, collecting score after score in a lopsided 56-3 victory over Tennessee State.
Quarterback Sam Hartman had his eyes on the endzone in Notre Dame’s win. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on Tennessee State’s defense. In the ground game, tailback Audric Estime was the Fighting Irish’s main contributor, rushing for 116 yards. Much of the team’s success came down to their effectiveness on third down. They converted 82 percent of their attempts, sustaining drives and pushing the offense forward.
Halfback Jalen Rouse led the way for Tennessee State. The Tigers struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals.
Key Metrics to Victory: Notre Dame
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 30 passing attempts and 33 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:59 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 82% of third downs (9-11) while Tennessee State converted just 29% (4-14)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 36 yards while Tennessee State had five penalties for 45 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Tennessee State’s 33% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 9. Notre Dame takes on NC State at Carter-Finley, where the Fighting Irish will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Tennessee State will try to rebound when they face an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
