Game Preview | Norfolk State hosts Virginia State for season opener

After a long offseason, the wait is finally over for Norfolk State and Virginia St. Fans of each side will gather this Saturday at Dick Price Stadium to see their team take the gridiron. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2019. That one ended in a 44-21 win for Norfolk State.
Norfolk State (2-9 Overall in 2022)
The Spartans will enter this season after a 2-9 campaign last year. They averaged 17.2 points and 299 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Spartans conceded an average of 40.4 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Norfolk State. Last season, Norfolk State’s offensive play selection split was 45% pass, 55% run.
Norfolk State went 2-9 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Norfolk State’s only game against a CIAA opponent this season.
Virginia St. (6-4 Overall in 2022)
The Trojans will come into this season after securing a 6-4 record in 2022. They averaged 30.5 points and 412 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Trojans’ defense allowed an average of 23.3 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Virginia St. Last season, Virginia St.’s offensive play selection split was 40% pass, 60% run.
Virginia St. enters after putting up a 6-4 campaign in 2022. They are no stranger to playing on the road, as they have yet to have the home field advantage this year. This is Virginia St.’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
