Jackson State University, SC State start HBCU band season

The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and South Carolina State University Marching 101 will take the field at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday night around 9 PM. It will be the first battle of the bands in a season that may highlight them more than ever.



Yes, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Jackson State and South Carolina State will not only be the official kickoff to the 2023 HBCU football season, but the HBCU marching band season as well.



Both the 2023 HBCU football season and band season will end in Atlanta this December as a new HBCU band national championship will debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 15 ahead of the unofficial HBCU football national championship — the Celebration Bowl — the following day.



The road to Atlanta for both the Sonic Boom of the South and Marching 101 was set years ago when the MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup was set. The road to Atlanta in December is paved for no one, but the runway is open to all.



Four HBCU band programs — two from Division I and two from Division II — will be chosen to come to Atlanta based on their graded performances from the season. The performances will be graded by a committee using an adjudication system that grades each individual performance — not head to head. Similar to a performer in gymnastics, the goal is to get a score as near to perfect as possible.

South Carolina State University Marching 101 will take the field on Saturday night in Atlanta.

ESPN Event’s John Grant, Executive Director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the Celebration Bowl, tells HBCU Gameday that a total of three performances will be evaluated to determine who makes it to Atlanta. Bands will be evaluated once per month, and a schedule will be announced in the coming days as the evaluating committees will be finalized.



“You’ve got to go out there and put your best foot forward, regardless of who is on the field,” Grant said. “Because, in your case, that might not be one of their (the opponent’s) performances.”



The process will remain the same on Dec. 15 in the national championship, but this time winners will be declared in both Division I and Division II.



While the MEAC/SWAC Challenge will kick off the season, the performances by the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and the South Carolina State Marching 101 will not be amongst their evaluated scores. But both bands, as well as the rest of the HBCU band world, will look to get to Atlanta for the big show, which includes a handsome payout.

Jackson State University, SC State start HBCU band season