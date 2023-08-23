By

LSU women’s basketball has released its non-conference schedule and it includes three HBCUs — including one of the hometown HBCUs of superstar Angel Reese.



LSU will travel to Baltimore to take on Coppin State University in a game that will see Angel Reese return home. Coppin State will host the defending national champion on Dec. 20.



The 6’3 senior is a Baltimore, MD native who played her high school basketball at St. Francis Academy. She started her career at the nearby University of Maryland where she played for two seasons before transferring to LSU.

Angel Reese will return to Maryland to take on Coppin State University.

Coppin State is coming off a 9-23 season in 2022-2023.



Outside of the trip to Baltimore, the two other HBCU games on the LSU women’s basketball schedule will take place against SWAC schools in Baton Rouge, LA. The first contest will take place against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 12. Mississippi Valley State finished 2-27 last year, including a 111-41 loss to LSU. Mississippi Valley State will feature Niya Morant, the younger sister of Ja Morant.



Rounding out the LSU women’s basketball schedule as it relates to HBCUs is Texas Southern. TSU will travel to LSU on Nov. 20. TSU finished 2-27 last season.



LSU went 34-2 last season en route to winning the national championship.

Angel Reese, LSU traveling to HBCU for homecoming