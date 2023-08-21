North Carolina A&T hires new coach for JR Smith, golf program

By

When JR Smith returns to the golf course for North Carolina A&T he’ll do so under the leadership of a new coach.



NC A&T Director of Athletics, Earl M. Hilton III, announced Loritz “Scooter” Clark, as the new Director of Golf on Monday. Clark previously served as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman University from 2010 through 2016.



A&T’s job came open earlier this year when the program founder Richard Watkins retired after spending 32 years of service at A&T in various capacities and 45 years in public education.



“Thank you to Chancellor (Harold L.) Martin for entrusting me with the student-athlete golfers at North Carolina A&T. And thank you Athletics Director Hilton for giving me the opportunity to lead the A&T golf programs into the next phase of their growth. I look forward to creating champions in the classroom, on the golf course and in the community.”

JR Smith hits a ball while competing with the North Carolina A&T golf program. (Erin Mizelle/A&T photo)

Clark most recently worked for the PGA of America as the Director of Collegiate Championships.



“We have found the right coach to move our two golf programs into the next phase of their growth and development,” Hilton said. “Coach Clark has championship experience at the collegiate level, great leadership qualities, and is extremely passionate and committed to the growth and development of our student-athletes. We are excited to see where he takes our programs after coach Watkins laid down the foundation.”



While former NBA guard JR Smith is the best-known name on the North Carolina A&T golf team, there’s plenty of talent there. Drew Walker recently competed in the US Amateur Championship.



“It is actually a full circle moment for me,” said Clark. “I was the second coach at Bethune-Cookman behind (Dr.) Gary Freeman and was able to carry his legacy forward. Now, being the second coach at A&T, and although it is a younger legacy, I look forward to following coach Watkins and carrying on his passion, dedication, and all the hard work he put into building both programs. I am also looking forward to being a part of the Greensboro community and Aggie Pride.

North Carolina A&T hires new coach for JR Smith, golf program