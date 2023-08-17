Terron Armstead leaves Miami Dolphins practice with leg injury

Left tackle Terron Armstead has given Miami Dolphins fans a scare as the season inches closer.
The former Arkansas-Pine Bluff star left practice on a cart with a right leg injury after an 11-on-11 drill. Armstead later tweeted thanks to his supporters and was seen walking on crutches by a reporter. No status report has been given so far.
Terron Armstead was working his way back into practice after being sidelined by arthroscopic knee surgery. The 32-year-old was on the physically unable to perform list for a while before returning to practice as he was hoping to be back for Week One.
“I’m still getting ready. I don’t feel like I’m fully ready yet for the regular season, but we don’t have a game yet,” Armstead said on the team website earlier this summer. “Still working through that process. Trying to get more reps to get more game-ready and get my body feeling optimal. Just get it as good as possible to go out and play some ball.”
These issues came on the heels of his fourth career Pro Bowl selection last season with the Miami Dolphins. That came in the first year of a five-year, $75 million dollar deal after Armstead spent his 20s with the New Orleans Saints. He missed four games in 2022.
We’ll have to see what Thursday’s incident brings as the season’s start looms ahead and Armstead is a big part of the team’s plans. There was a practice plan in place, according to Armstead, but it was amenable.
“But as we go and things kind of pop up or need more work in this area, less work in this area. So just playing it like that. I’ve been around for a long time now, so I know what’s needed to get prepared. I feel like it’s time to ramp up some more.”