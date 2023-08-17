VIEW ALL SCORES
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Terron Armstead leaves Miami Dolphins practice with leg injury

Terron Armstead, the star left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, was carted off the field with a right knee injury on Thursday. Here is the latest.
Posted on

Left tackle Terron Armstead has given Miami Dolphins fans a scare as the season inches closer.

The former Arkansas-Pine Bluff star left practice on a cart with a right leg injury after an 11-on-11 drill. Armstead later tweeted thanks to his supporters and was seen walking on crutches by a reporter. No status report has been given so far.



Terron Armstead was working his way back into practice after being sidelined by arthroscopic knee surgery. The 32-year-old was on the physically unable to perform list for a while before returning to practice as he was hoping to be back for Week One.

“I’m still getting ready. I don’t feel like I’m fully ready yet for the regular season, but we don’t have a game yet,” Armstead said on the team website earlier this summer. “Still working through that process. Trying to get more reps to get more game-ready and get my body feeling optimal. Just get it as good as possible to go out and play some ball.”

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins



These issues came on the heels of his fourth career Pro Bowl selection last season with the Miami Dolphins. That came in the first year of a five-year, $75 million dollar deal after Armstead spent his 20s with the New Orleans Saints. He missed four games in 2022.

We’ll have to see what Thursday’s incident brings as the season’s start looms ahead and Armstead is a big part of the team’s plans. There was a practice plan in place, according to Armstead, but it was amenable. 

“But as we go and things kind of pop up or need more work in this area, less work in this area. So just playing it like that. I’ve been around for a long time now, so I know what’s needed to get prepared. I feel like it’s time to ramp up some more.”

Terron Armstead leaves Miami Dolphins practice with leg injury
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Grambling State, Broderick Fobbs Grambling State, Broderick Fobbs
708
Grambling

Pair of HBCU coaches helping ULM prepare for 2023
Howard University Howard University
417
Howard University

Howard University addresses assault on students by ‘fight club’
HBCU NFL HBCU NFL
1.0K
2023 Football

HBCU rookies show off in NFL preseason games
398
SIAC

Tuskegee University athletics upgrades underway
711
1
Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Starr Jacobs finishing career in the SWAC
To Top
X