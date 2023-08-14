Tennessee State University president stepping down

By

Dr. Glenda Glover is stepping down from her post as Tennessee State University president.



The TSU alumna announced on Monday that she will be stepping down following the spring 2024 semester.



“I am privileged and forever grateful for this honor of a lifetime,” Glover wrote on Twitter/X. “As I prepare to hand over the reins I remain committed to TSU and to ensuring equity and access to higher education.”



Glover has been at the helm of Tennessee State University since Jan. 2013. The school has undergone massive change since then, including the state recognizing it had underfunded the school by over half a billion dollars. Tennessee State experienced record fall enrollment in 2022, which exposed a lack of adequate housing.

Vice President Kamala Harris embraces outgoing Tennessee State University president Dr. Glenda Glover.



Dr. Glover has also overseen Tennessee State University athletics through several key changes during her time, particularly in the last several years. She hired Dr. Mikki Allen in 2020 as Director of Athletics. Allen and Glover hired Eddie George, putting a new spotlight on TSU’s storied football program. TSU will become the first FCS or HBCU program to play Notre Dame this fall.



Glover was also involved in the 2022 controversy surrounding Jackson State’s participation in the Southern Heritage Classic. She called JSU’s insistence on pulling out of the Memphis-based classic immediately “irresponsible” as she claimed it came without notice. JSU would eventually play in the 2022 game, but is not in the game for the near future.



Tennessee State has also developed relationships with the Nashville Predators and the NHL under Glover, resulting in the formation of the first hockey program at an HBCU. The venture was announced earlier this year.

