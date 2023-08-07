Alcorn State running back on Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Alcorn State University running back, Jarveon Howard, has been selected as one of the top 35 offensive players to be on the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.
The Walter Payton Award is annually given to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Howard is on the watch list because of his impressive season with Alcorn State University.
Last year, Howard rushed for 1,273 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 253 attempts. He ranked 11th in FCS in rushing yards and rushed a career high of 299 yards against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His performance led him to be named the 2022 SWAC Newcomer of the Year and SWAC First-Team Offense. Howard is expected to make big plays for Alcorn State again as he was selected for the 2023 SWAC Preseason First-Team Offense.
Howard has the opportunity to make history as the second HBCU player to win the award since NFL Legend and fellow Alcorn State alum Steve McNair in 1994. He also has the chance to become the first running back to win the award since 2003.
Jarveon Howard joins North Carolina Central University quarterback, Davius Richard, as the only HBCU players to be selected to the Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List. Both players will compete to win the award that honors Pro Football Hall Famer and Black College Football Hall of Famer, Walter Payton.