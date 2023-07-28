Jackson State football reveals brand new equipment truck

Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State football received its new equipment truck and cab Thursday during Thee Great Reveal at Trustmark Park.
Jackson State’s brand-new trailer is a joint effort with KLLM Transport and Peterbilt that proudly highlights four Pro Football Hall of Famers – Walter Payton, Lem Barney, Robert Brazile, and Jackie Slater. The truck is decked out with the football program’s inspiring slogan, “Guard Thee Yard,” displayed on both sides. Additionally, the athletic department’s motto, “Building On Tradition and Blazing New Trails,” occupies the back of the truck.
In attendance at the event were Jackson State University’s acting President, Elayne Hayes-Anthony, Ph.D., along with Vice President/Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson, and Head Football Coach, T.C. Taylor. The group happily engaged with devoted Tigers’ supporters, making the event even more memorable and cherished.
“This new trailer design is an outstanding salute to our Jackson State Univeristy football legends, and it also signals a new season and era led by Coach T.C. Taylor and Vice President Ashley Robinson,” said Hayes-Anthony. “We thank KLLM Transport for their support, and we are looking forward to seeing our JSU family, fans and friends at the Vet.”
The event was held in conjunction with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss with each program’s new equipment truck on display. With the Tiger’s upcoming schedule in view, the new equipment truck might hit the road next month as the team travels to Atlanta, GA for the highly anticipated MEAC/SWAC Challenge against South Carolina State.