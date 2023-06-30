By

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (June 28, 2023) – Howard University golfers Gregory Odom Jr. (Memphis, Tenn.) and Everett Whiten Jr. (Chesapeake, Va.) are set to compete in the annual Memorial Health Championship, presented by LRS, as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. The four-day event (June 29-July 2) takes place at the Panther Creek Country Club (71-par, 7,228 yardage) in Springfield, Ill.



The duo guided HU to back-to-back PGA Works Collegiate Golf Championships (2022 & 2023) and a runner-up finish at the Northeast Conference Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 04: 2022 PWCC Men’s Division I Champions, Howard University which includes Gregory Odom Jr., Everett Whiten Jr., Justin Green, Joshua Siplin and Edrine Okong pose for a photo with their trophies during the Awards Ceremony for the 2022 PGA Works Collegiate Championship at The Union League Liberty Hill on May 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matt Hahn/PGA of America)

Odom competed in 11 tournaments (32 rounds) during his final season with six top 10 finishes, including five in the top 5. The Memphis product won a pair of tournaments along the way: River Run Collegiate (Sept. 19-20) and Howard-USF Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 26-27).



Whiten saw action in 34 rounds (12 tournaments), earning six top 10 finishes, including three in the top 5. At the PGA Works Collegiate Championships (May 8-10), the Virginia native took home the individual medal after shooting 201, including a season-best 64 in the final round.



The Virginia native returns to HU in the fall for his final season.



Howard wrapped up its third spring season under Coach Sam Puryear , highlighted by back-to-back PGA Works Collegiate Championships.

Howard University golfers ready for Memorial Health Championship