JUCO transfer de-commits from FAMU due to personal matters

After committing to Florida A&M (FAMU) back in March, JUCO transfer defensive lineman Isaiah Pedack announced his de-commitment from the football program.
On June 29, Pedack took to social media to make a significant announcement regarding his decision. In the statement on his Twitter, Pedack said family issues led to his decision to leave Tallahassee.
“After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to de-commitment from Florida A&M University. I’ve had a recent situation with the health of an immediate family member that makes it harder for me to move too far away from home even if it is in the pursuit of my dreams,” Pedack tweeted. “I appreciate the whole community of FAMU and every person and coach who worked to recruit me. They truly do mean it when they say FAMUly. I just have to take care of mines first. Hungry to get back in the pads and get to work!
Since the announcement, the Dallas native has received offers from Prairie View, Grambling State, and Lousiana Monroe.
Isaiah Pedack played a pivotal role in the defensive at Cisco Junior College during his freshman year. In the 2022-2023 season, Pedack showcased his talent with an impressive record of 79 total tackles, including 40 solo takedowns, in just 9 games as a member of the Cisco Wranglers.
Prior to his college career, Pedack made waves in high school as a standout athlete. He earned the prestigious title of First Team All-District Defensive Lineman and contributed significantly to Highland Park High School’s remarkable three championship victories.