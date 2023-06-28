VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

NC A&T pitcher steps to the mound for USA Baseball

Xavier Meachem took the mound as starting pitcher for the Stripes; making him the first Aggie to pitch for Team USA

Posted on

Courtesy of NC A&T Athletics

CARY, NC – North Carolina A&T right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem took the mound Tuesday night for USA Baseball in a historic moment for A&T Athletics and the baseball program.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team’s Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series continued Tuesday with Game 3 of the series. Meachem got the start for the Stripes, becoming the first Aggie to pitch for Team USA in any capacity. 

It was not a good night for the Stripes, as the Stars won the game 16-0, but it was an incredible opportunity for Meachem and a positive moment for HBCU sports. Meachem is one of four players from an HBCU on the Stripes team, joining Bethune-Cookman’s Pablo Torres, Alabama State’s Omar Melendez and Southern’s Nicholas Wilson. He is one of two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) players on the Stripes, with Northeastern’s Aiven Cabral being the other.  

Xavier Meachem pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up a one-out walk in the first that led to a run, and he gave up a leadoff homer in the second that led to a big inning for the Stars. Cabral followed Meachem on the mound and pitched 2 2/3 innings. Meachem could get another appearance this weekend when Team USA faces Chinese Taipei. 

Xavier Meachem baseball

The following week, Meachem will join teammate Camden Jackson in Seattle to participate in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile and powered by MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. The game is at 10:35 p.m., eastern standard time (EST), on Friday, July 7, at T-Mobile Park. 

MLB Network will air the HBCU Swingman Classic game beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST with the broadcast team of MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds, Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims, and HBCU sports journalist Symone Stanley. Hall of Famer and MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Ambassador Ken Griffey Jr. will join the broadcast from each dugout throughout the game. 

Fifty HBCU student-athletes were selected to participate in the game by a committee that included Griffey Jr. and representatives from MLB, the MLBPA, and the baseball scouting community. “The HBCU Swingman Classic is another long overdue game that should have been there long ago to showcase HBCU talent,” said Meachem, who was also acknowledging the outstanding recognition the Miniorty Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game has given HBCU players over the past three years. 

Meachem is also preparing for the July 9-11 MLB Draft after recently showcasing his talents at the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix. During the 2023 season, Meachem went 2-1 with five saves and a 5.59 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched. He ranked fourth in the conference in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (7.82) and seventh in saves. He finished the season with a career-high 47 strikeouts.  

NC A&T pitcher steps to the mound for USA Baseball
Related Items:, , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.9K
Alcorn State

Alcorn State University QB Felix Harper shines in pro debut
121
Colonial Athletic Association

Paula Salmon represents NC A&T track with big CAA honor
425
2023 Football

Bethune Cookman picks up Power Five wide receiver from portal
HBCU Swingman Classic HBCU Swingman Classic
48
2023 baseball

HBCU Swingman Classic participants are elated for the opportunity
635
Delaware State

Delaware State University athletics budget leads MEAC while its teams look for success
To Top
X