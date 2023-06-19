Jackson State leads HBCU schools in NCAA ticket revenue report

In a recent report from Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database, NCAA Division I institutions were ranked according to the most ticket revenue for all sports during 2022. Among that list, thirteen HBCU schools ranked within the database, with the Tigers of Jackson State leading the way.
According to its website, The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics takes the time to monitor all college athletic and academic finances from NCAA programs. When looking at the finances, the Commission specifically focuses on both revenue and expenses. By doing this the Commission gives aid to help understand “where the money comes from (revenues) and where the money goes (expenses).”
Hero Sports parsed out a 63-team list for FCS schools and we’ve further dissected their list to show where our HBCU institutions ranked and how much ticket revenue they brought home from the box office during the 2022 athletic calendar.