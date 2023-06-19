By

In a recent report from Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database, NCAA Division I institutions were ranked according to the most ticket revenue for all sports during 2022. Among that list, thirteen HBCU schools ranked within the database, with the Tigers of Jackson State leading the way.

1. JSU: $4.6 Million

(4th Overall)



2. Southern: $2.13 Million

(7th Overall)



3. A&T(“SDTH”): $1.25 Million

(13th Overall)



4. Grambling: $763K

(23rd Overall)



5. SC State: $601K

(27th Overall)



Source: Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Databasehttps://t.co/X1ZVGrDmzl — HBCU Nightly (@HBCUNightly) June 15, 2023

According to its website, The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics takes the time to monitor all college athletic and academic finances from NCAA programs. When looking at the finances, the Commission specifically focuses on both revenue and expenses. By doing this the Commission gives aid to help understand “where the money comes from (revenues) and where the money goes (expenses).”

Hero Sports parsed out a 63-team list for FCS schools and we’ve further dissected their list to show where our HBCU institutions ranked and how much ticket revenue they brought home from the box office during the 2022 athletic calendar.

Jackson State fans celebrate a big play.

FCS No. 4 Jackson State: $4.6 million

FCS No.7 Southern University: $2.13 million

FCS No. 13 North Carolina A&T: $1.25 million

FCS No 23 Grambling State: $763 thousand

FCS No. 27 SC State: $601 thousand

FCS No. 28 Alabama A&M: $593 thousand

FCS No. 32 Texas Southern: $508 thousand

FCS No. 33 North Carolina Central: $507 thousand

FCS No. 34 Prairie View A&M: $484 thousand

FCS No. 37 Arkansas Pine Bluff: $433 thousand

FCS No. 43 Norfolk State: $325 thousand

FCS No. 55 Alcorn State: $224 thousand

FCS No. 58 Morgan State: $183 thousand

Jackson State leads HBCU schools in NCAA ticket revenue report