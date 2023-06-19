Shannon Sharpe hints at new TV future

By

Television star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe doesn’t appear to have plans to spend his entire summer on vacation. The Savannah State alum posted a cryptic post to Twitter on Monday suggesting that he would be back on television very soon.

l'm enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I'll be back on 📺 in the morning's soon. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/yLackSJLsB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 19, 2023

“l’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while. I’ll be back on 📺 in the morning’s soon,” Sharpe wrote.

The tweet included a collage of four photos showing Sharpe walking around an undisclosed city landscape. It is his second post on social media hinting at what his future holds but his first talking about his future since his last day on the FS1 show “Undisputed.”

Continued love from Stephen A.

The takeaway suggests that Sharpe could potentially remain in the sports debate realm when he resurfaces. Morning television is littered with sports talk shows, notably “First Take” on ESPN. The host of the show that competed against Sharpe has said that he would welcome the former Denver Bronco to his program.

Stephen A. Smith addressed the issue initially on his YouTube show on June 2.

“I don’t know what @ShannonSharpe’s plans are right now…but I know that if he wants to make his way on over to First Take…I am here for it,” Smith said on the show.”

Sharpe last appeared on television the day after the NBA Finals ended. Despite reported tension between Sharpe and host Skip Bayless, the two remained professional and said a heartfelt goodbye to one another on television.

“Skip Bayless. You fought for me. I’m here because of you. You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You’ve allowed me to share the platform. I’m gonna cry in the car but I’m not gonna cry now. The opportunity that you gave me to become what I’ve became — I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You’ve helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.

One more thing — All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know that I gave you everything I had. I gave you everything I had,” Sharpe said at the time.

ESPN not a guarantee but the door appears open

On June 14, Smith tweeted a video where he commented how proud he was of how Sharpe handled his exit from FS1. Sharpe retweeted the post with the “thankful hands” emoji. That within itself doesn’t mean the two are guaranteed to work together, but there has been respect and overtures in the air that haven’t been dismissed.

While still at FS1 Sharpe shared a tweet of “seeds he was planting” that included photos of a video shoot that showed Sharpe in an apron in an outdoor environment. That particular post didn’t offer much direct insight into what the future might hold for Sharpe. But Monday’s post however seems to make it clear that television broadcasting are in his immediate plans.

Any potential relationship with “First Take” would create a premium television lineup that featured alums of Winston-Salem State University and Savannah State.

Sharpe also hosts the popular podcast “Club Shay Shay” on YouTube, where he enjoys over 1.2 million subscribers.

Shannon Sharpe hints at new TV future