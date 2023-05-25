Tennessee State announces kickoff time for Notre Dame game

Courtesy of Tennessee State Athletics
NASHVILLE – The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has announced the start time for Tennessee State football’s season opener against Notre Dame on September 2 in South Bend, Ind. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
Third-year head coach Eddie George will be the first-ever coach from a Historically Black College and University to lead his team against the Irish, as they have never faced an HBCU opponent. TSU will become the first FCS school to play ND since the subdivision split.
Fans can purchase tickets for the game through the Tennessee State Athletics website or by contacting the TSU ticket office. With a capacity of over 77,000, Notre Dame Stadium is expected to be packed with fans eager to see the Tigers take on the Fighting Irish.
For fans who want to make a weekend out of the experience, travel packages are available for purchase through EB Sports. These packages include hotel accommodations, game tickets, and transportation options, with packages starting as low as $854 per person.
Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to ensure they don’t miss out on this historic matchup.