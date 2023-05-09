VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Penn State/Oklahoma football transfer QB gets offer from HBCU

Micah Bowens II has yet to show what he can do on the field, but the Las Vegas native has the pedigree to be a high value addition to the Jaguars in 2023.
Posted on

In recent football news, Southern University has sent a scholarship offer to former Penn State and Oklahoma football quarterback Micah Bowens II.

In high school, the Las Vegas native was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. In his junior year of high school, Bowens had 29 touchdowns and completed 65% of his passes for 2,770 yards. Moving to his senior year, the quarterback threw for a total of 2,148 yards and scored 23 touchdowns; rushing for 589 yards. Bowens held the school’s record for total offense and passing yards.

Coming out of high school Bowens held a multitude of rankings. See the rankings listed below

  • No. 219 overall prospect
  • No. 88 dual-threat quarterback
  • No. 32 regional player
  • ESPN’s No. 2 Prospect in Nevada
  • 247Sports No. 27 dual-threat quarterback and No. 5 recruit in Nevada
  • Rivals’ No. 16 dual-threat quarterback and No. 4 recruit in Nevada

In 2020, Bowens committed to Penn State as a true freshman quarterback. But during his time with the Lions, Bowens didn’t see any action.

Southern University

A year later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma football as a redshirt freshman. Bowens’ quick mobility and acumen in the passing game made him attractive to Oklahoma and its potent offense. However, he was never able to show his capabilities on the Sooners’ field during the regular season.

The dual-threat quarterback did get the chance to show off his arm during Oklahoma’s 2021 and 2022 spring games. For the 2021 game, Bowens completed four passes for 36 yards and rushed for 25 yards. The next year he only completed one pass.

Micah Bowens Southern University
Southern University, Oklahoma football

Micah Bowens went to Twitter in January 2023 to announce his transfer portal entrance.

“All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones, and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”

Since entering the portal, Bowens has received offers from two schools according to his social media; Southern University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Penn State/Oklahoma football transfer QB gets offer from HBCU
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

577
Softball

2023 SWAC Softball Tournament Seedings and Schedule
201
MEAC

South Carolina State continues to dominate MEAC tennis
267
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

2023 CIAA Outdoor Track & Field titles go to reigning champions
564
Southern

MLB standout Vida Blue passes away
319
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Bowie State drops defending champions for CIAA Softball crown
To Top
X