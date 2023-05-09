Penn State/Oklahoma football transfer QB gets offer from HBCU

In recent football news, Southern University has sent a scholarship offer to former Penn State and Oklahoma football quarterback Micah Bowens II.
In high school, the Las Vegas native was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. In his junior year of high school, Bowens had 29 touchdowns and completed 65% of his passes for 2,770 yards. Moving to his senior year, the quarterback threw for a total of 2,148 yards and scored 23 touchdowns; rushing for 589 yards. Bowens held the school’s record for total offense and passing yards.
Coming out of high school Bowens held a multitude of rankings. See the rankings listed below
- No. 219 overall prospect
- No. 88 dual-threat quarterback
- No. 32 regional player
- ESPN’s No. 2 Prospect in Nevada
- 247Sports No. 27 dual-threat quarterback and No. 5 recruit in Nevada
- Rivals’ No. 16 dual-threat quarterback and No. 4 recruit in Nevada
In 2020, Bowens committed to Penn State as a true freshman quarterback. But during his time with the Lions, Bowens didn’t see any action.
A year later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma football as a redshirt freshman. Bowens’ quick mobility and acumen in the passing game made him attractive to Oklahoma and its potent offense. However, he was never able to show his capabilities on the Sooners’ field during the regular season.
The dual-threat quarterback did get the chance to show off his arm during Oklahoma’s 2021 and 2022 spring games. For the 2021 game, Bowens completed four passes for 36 yards and rushed for 25 yards. The next year he only completed one pass.
Micah Bowens went to Twitter in January 2023 to announce his transfer portal entrance.
“All I could ever ask for is a place where I can compete and add value on and off the field and after many long nights and conversations between God, my loved ones, and myself, I have decided that the best decision for me to reach my dreams would be to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Sooner Nation.”
Since entering the portal, Bowens has received offers from two schools according to his social media; Southern University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte.