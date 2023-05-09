FAMU picks up former Stony Brook DL from transfer portal

FAMU football’s “Dark Cloud Defense” might be a little darker after picking up former Stony Brook DL Dakar Edwards from the transfer portal.
On May 5th, 32023 Edwards tweeted “Fully committed to Florida A&M” solidifying his new home on the hill.
Sitting at 6-2, 270 pounds Edwards entered the transfer portal back in February 2023. Before accepting the offer from FAMU, the defensive lineman had a heavy load of other schools knocking on his door. The schools included: Bethune Cookman, North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State, Austin Peay, Robert Morris, Illinois State, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, University of South Dakota, East Tennessee, and Missouri State.
Edwards didn’t see any action with Stony Brook until 2020 after being redshirted in 2019. The following season as a redshirt junior, Edwards played in 4 games racking up eight tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. Out of his eight tackles that season four were assisted and four were solo.
For the next two seasons, the defensive lineman saw action in 23 total games. Within those games, Edwards had 63 total tackles; 29 solo and 34 assisted. In his final season art Stony Brook, Edwards had 3 sacks and 11 tackles for loss totaling 52 yards.
FAMU’s defensive line had a spot open up when All-American defensive end Kamari Stephens entered the transfer portal just before Edward’s commitment.
For the Rattlers, Stephens led the team in sacks for the 2022 season. His game was a key component of the program’s defensive success. Adding Dakar Edwards to the roster has the chance to fill the void left by Kamari Stephen’s presence on the line. Edwards has the capabilities to make smart tackles and put up numbers, making him a sound choice for FAMU.