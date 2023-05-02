Morgan State wins and competes big at historic Penn Relays

By

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–Morgan State junior Tia Jackson and sophomore Inara Shell took their talents North to the University of Pennsylvania to compete in the 127th running of the three-day Penn Relays Carnival, presented by Toyota at historic Franklin Field (April 27-29).



Jackson and Shell would both leave as individual champions over the weekend. Jackson had a leap of 6.11 meters (20-0.5) to win the long jump. It was her fifth consecutive victory in the long jump this season. Shell claimed the triple jump – college section title with a personal-best jump of 12.37 meters (40-7).

Jackson would also join teammates Deborah Adekayode , Aleisha Robinson and Makenzie Harris in the 4X100 meter relay to run a time of 46.78 to place sixth in the Penn Relays.



Terine Lambert placed ninth in the shot put – college section, throwing 13.76 meters (45-1.75), which is the top mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) this season. Johnelle Johnson came in 22nd, with a toss of 12.61 meters (41-4.50). Johnson also placed 15th in the discus – college, recording a mark of 39.82 meters (130-8).



The Bears will now turn its attention to MEAC Outdoor Championships (May 11-13) held at Dick Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va.

