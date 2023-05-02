VIEW ALL SCORES
Morgan State

Morgan State wins and competes big at historic Penn Relays

Morgan State’s women 4X100 relay placed placed sixth at the Penn Relays
Posted on

Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–Morgan State junior Tia Jackson and sophomore Inara Shell took their talents North to the University of Pennsylvania to compete in the 127th running of the three-day Penn Relays Carnival, presented by Toyota at historic Franklin Field (April 27-29).
 
Jackson and Shell would both leave as individual champions over the weekend. Jackson had a leap of 6.11 meters (20-0.5) to win the long jump. It was her fifth consecutive victory in the long jump this season. Shell claimed the triple jump – college section title with a personal-best jump of 12.37 meters (40-7).

Penn Relays

Jackson would also join teammates Deborah AdekayodeAleisha Robinson and Makenzie Harris in the 4X100 meter relay to run a time of 46.78 to place sixth in the Penn Relays.
 
Terine Lambert placed ninth in the shot put – college section, throwing 13.76 meters (45-1.75), which is the top mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) this season. Johnelle Johnson came in 22nd, with a toss of 12.61 meters (41-4.50). Johnson also placed 15th in the discus – college, recording a mark of 39.82 meters (130-8).
 
The Bears will now turn its attention to MEAC Outdoor Championships (May 11-13) held at Dick Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va.

Morgan State wins and competes big at historic Penn Relays
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Isaiah Bolden Isaiah Bolden
1.5K
Football

Jackson State DB Isaiah Bolden first HBCU player picked in 2023 NFL Draft
335
Tennessee State

Ralph Boston, Olympic Gold Medalist, passes away
587
Pro Football

NFL Draft yields just one pick for HBCUs in 2023
JSU New England Patriots JSU New England Patriots
934
featured

Why Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player drafted
1.5K
FAMU

Dallas Cowboys quickly scoop up FAMU’s Isaiah Land after NFL Draft
To Top
X