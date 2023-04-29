VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU

LA Rams ink FAMU WR Xavier Smith as a UDFA

The LA Rams picked up the speedster from FAMU as a free agent.
Posted on

The LA Rams didn’t select an HBCU player in the NFL Draft this season, but it did manage to ink Xavier Smith.

Hailing from Haines City, FL Smith was fierce competitor from the jump for FAMU. His freshman year, Smith ranked second in MEAC in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (66.1), ranked third in the MEAC in receptions per game (4.7) and led the Rattlers in receptions (52) and receiving yards. Going into his sophomore year, the All-American continued and snatch national rankings. Smith ranked fifth in nation in receiving yards per game (105.4), ninth in receptions per game (7), tenth in receiving yards (1,159), and  16th in receiving touchdowns (11).

Xavier Smith, FAMU

Xavier Smith made a lot of noise at the HBCU Combine with a blazing 40-yard dash time. Smith clocked in around 4.38 seconds, which is an eye-popping number for a receiver who’s also known to be an elite route runner. After the combine, the wide receiver participated in FAMU’s Pro Day along with workouts hosted by various NFL teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the LA Rams.

The LA Rams drafted DeCobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended up as a valuable contributor as a rookie.

Xavier Smith Career Accomplishments

Career Accomplishments

  • All-MEAC Second Team (2018)
  • Led FAMU in receptions and receiving yards (2018)
  • Black College All-American (2019)
  • Second Team AFCA All-American (2019)
  • HERO Sports Sophomore All-American (2019)
  • BOXTOROW All-American (2019)
  • First Team All-MEAC Offense (2019)
  • HERO Sports Preseason All-American (2020-2021)
  • STATS Perform Preseason All-American (2020-2021)
  • First Team All-SWAC Preseason (2022)
  • East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List
