VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Winston-Salem University releases its 2023 football schedule

The Rams will kick off their 2023 season on the road, Sept. 2, against North Carolina Central.

Posted on

Courtesy of Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University football team has announced its 2023 schedule featuring four home contests at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Rams open the season with two road contests including the season opener against North Carolina Central in Durham, North Carolina on September 2nd. This will be the 47th Eagles and Rams meeting since the first two teams met in 1945.

Currently, WSSU has a bye on September 9th. (Subject to change)

Winston-Salem football will begin its home campaign on September 16th hosting Elizabeth City State University at Bowman Gray Stadium. This will be the 60th meeting between the Vikings and the Rams.

The Rams will welcome new CIAA opponent Bluefield State to Bowman Gray on September 23rd. To end the month the Rams will travel to Lincoln, Pennsylvania to play the Lions on September 30th.

As the new month rolls in, the Rams host Livingstone College on October 7th.

football
WSSU Winston-Salem State University

On October 14th the Rams travel to Raleigh to face Shaw before hosting the Falcons of Saint Augustine’s on October 21st for homecoming. The last time the two programs met, Winston-Salem walked away with a 17-10 victory over the bears.

WSSU will hit the road for the final two games at Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State on October 28th and November 4th, respectively.

CIAA Championships is on November 11th in Salem, Virginia.

Winston-Salem University releases its 2023 football schedule
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.1K
2023 Football

Quarterback battle to highlight 2023 NC A&T football
Simmons family Easter egg roll Simmons family Easter egg roll
38
FAMU

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons and family attend White House Easter Egg Roll
SC State Clemson SC State Clemson
1.1K
MEAC

NFL player Phillip Adams’ family suing HBCU for CTE
NC Central Davius Richard NC Central Davius Richard
802
2023 Football

MEAC Football: Media Day and super-early predicted finish
Aubrey Miller Jr. Aubrey Miller Jr.
967
Deion Sanders

Aubrey Miller Jr. talks Deion Sanders, James Houston and Gronk
To Top
X