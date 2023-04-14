Winston-Salem University releases its 2023 football schedule

Courtesy of Winston-Salem State University
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University football team has announced its 2023 schedule featuring four home contests at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The Rams open the season with two road contests including the season opener against North Carolina Central in Durham, North Carolina on September 2nd. This will be the 47th Eagles and Rams meeting since the first two teams met in 1945.
Currently, WSSU has a bye on September 9th. (Subject to change)
Winston-Salem football will begin its home campaign on September 16th hosting Elizabeth City State University at Bowman Gray Stadium. This will be the 60th meeting between the Vikings and the Rams.
The Rams will welcome new CIAA opponent Bluefield State to Bowman Gray on September 23rd. To end the month the Rams will travel to Lincoln, Pennsylvania to play the Lions on September 30th.
As the new month rolls in, the Rams host Livingstone College on October 7th.
On October 14th the Rams travel to Raleigh to face Shaw before hosting the Falcons of Saint Augustine’s on October 21st for homecoming. The last time the two programs met, Winston-Salem walked away with a 17-10 victory over the bears.
WSSU will hit the road for the final two games at Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State on October 28th and November 4th, respectively.
CIAA Championships is on November 11th in Salem, Virginia.