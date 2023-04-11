VIEW ALL SCORES
Bowie State

Washington Commanders reportedly work out Bowie State lineman

The CIAA Player of the Year is looking for the right opportunity to fulfill his dreams.
The Washington Commanders hosted a Pro Day on Tuesday including top draft-eligible players who weren’t invited to the NFL Combine. According to Washington NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala, Bowie State lineman Joshua Pryor will be on the roster of participating players at Pro Day.

As players inch closer to NFL Draft Day, the Washington Commanders are providing one more opportunity for these men to showcase their talents in front of scouts.

Before Pro Day, the Bowie State lineman made some noise at the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in August and the HBCU Legacy Bowl back in February. During the bowl game, Pryor finished with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The 6″4′ played 280 pound pass rusher played in 49 games during his four seasons. In his debut season, Pryor recorded 34 solo tackles (55 total) and 9.5 sacks. At the end of his illustrious career with the Bulldogs Pryor compiled 245 total stops, 77 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, three pass breakups, five recovered fumbles, and four forced fumbles.

Bowie State

In 2018 the All-American was named CIAA Rookie of the Year and All-CIAA First Team. Going into his second season Pryor continued to dominate for Bowie State. Pryor picked up Protect Your Skull Division II Defensive Player of the Year and Bowie State Co-Defensive Player of the Year awards, both in 2019.

Pryor’s explosiveness played a pivotal part in Bowie State’s three consecutive CIAA championships from 2018-2021.

