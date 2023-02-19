VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU 101 launches historic seventh season

HBCU Gameday has produced the longest running show in the history of AspireTV.
ATLANTA – Feb. 13, 2023 – AspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture
and urban lifestyle, will debut an all-new season of HBCU 101 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.
ET.


HBCU 101 is a television series that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
These highlights are obtained via one-on-one interviews with prominent leaders and HBCU
alumni, in addition to interactions with the student body, various student organizations and
campus leaders, all to shine a positive light on these institutions. HBCU 101’s mission is to
enlighten the masses on HBCUs by highlighting their activities, organizations, persons, and
services to uplift and connect communities.


“I’m excited for season seven of HBCU 101,” said Jahliel Thurman, host of the series. “It’s been
an amazing journey and an amazing partnership with AspireTV. I’m looking forward to more,
more, more, but this season is a very special one. I have to give a special shout out to Tony
Award-winner Myles Frost, who is going to be representing Bowie State, Kyle Santillian from
Winston-Salem State and Melissa Mitchell from FAMU. It’s going to be crazy. It’s a season you
don’t want to miss. Make sure you turn in each and every Sunday.”


HBCU 101 is a joint production between HBCU Gameday and Jahliel Thurman Productions.
The executive producers for the show are Tolly Carr, Jahliel Thurman, Frederick Whitaker and
Uche Byrd.


About AspireTV


AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day
experiences of Black culture and urban lifestyle in a way that is inspiring, authentic and
entertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films
as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that
allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by
Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in the top 25 African American markets
including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more
information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter
and @TVaspire on Instagram.

