Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ Tuskegee University and their coaching staff are working hard to assemble a talented and well-rounded football class of 2022 during the NCAA signing period, which began on Feb. 1.
Tuskegee University has currently received a National Letter of Intent (NLI) from 34 football student-athletes and plan to continue to add to their class.
For the second straight year, the Golden Tigers have a new face at the helm of the program, as former quarterback, alum, and offensive coordinator Aaron James was recently appointed as the next head coach of the program.
2023 Signees
Paul Adetona l OL l Marietta, Ga. l Wheeler HS
Brendon Arrington l OL l 6-3 l 285 l Montgomery, Ala. l Pike Road HS
Jayden Barfield l LB l 6-2 l 225 l John Curtis Christian School l Alcorn State
Dexter Boston l DL l 6-0 l 220 l Demopolis, Ala. l Demopolis HS
Reggie Brigman l WR l 6-2 l 175 l Kennesaw, Ga. l Harrison HS
Dylan Campbell l DL l 6-3 l 275 l Alabaster, Ala. l Thompson HS
Deondre Chatman l DL l 6-3 l 240 l Albany, Ga. l Westover HS
Cantrell Davis l DB l 6-0 l 175 l Canton, Ga. l Sequoya HS
Gabriel Garmon l WR l 6-3 l 175 l Jacksonville, Fla. l Ed White HS
Kameron Gatewook l RB l 6-0 l 195 l Athens, Ala. l Athens HS
Octavious Gay l LB l 6-0 l 215 l Opelika, Ala. l Opelika HS
Rossie Grimes l DB l Stockbridge, Ga. l Stockbridge HS
Will Johnson l DL l 6’3 l 225 l Tucker, Ga. l Tucker HS
Kaquan Kimber l LB l 5-11 l 205 l Fairburn, Ga. l Creekside HS
Jeffrey Kimochu l TE l 6-0 l 215 l Alabaster, Ala. l Thompson HS
Joshua Lee l LB l 6-1 l 200 l Phenix City, Ala. l Central Phenix City HS
Keisen (KJ) Lindsey l DB l 6-1 l. 185 l Lineville, Ala. l Clay Central HS
Marcus Lodge l WR l 6-2 l 170 l Fort Lauderdale, Fla. l Miles
LaShun Mays l LB l 6-0 l 210 l Jacksonville, Fla. l Parker HS
Lebron Merriweather l OL l 6-2 l 290 l Montgomery, Ala. l Carver HS
Sean Moon l DB l 6-2 l 180 l Lawrenceville, Ga. l Central Gwinnet HS
Christian Mose l QB l 5-11 l 175 l Irvington, Ala. l Alma Bryant HS
Jameroun Satterwhite l 6-0 l 180 l Loachapoka, Ala. l Loachapoka HS
Josiah Scott l TE l 6-4 l 210 l Millbrook, Ala. l Stanhope-Elmore
Phillip Scott l OL l 6-2 l 315 l Troy, Ala. l Charles Henderson HS
Jordan Smith l QB l 6-1 l 180 l South Florida l Columbia HS
Tyler Smith l DB l 6-0 l 175 l Dallas, Ga. l Paulding County HS
Justin Stith l WR l 5-10 l 165 l Orlando, Fla. l Dr. Phillip HS
Kameron Stokes l DL l 6-3 l 265 l Millbrook, Ala. l Stanhope-Elmore HS
Jaylin Walton l OL l 6-2 l 330 l Carrolton, Ga. l Carrolton HS
Logan Ware l RB l 5-11 l 170 l Hoover, Ala. l Hoover HS
Lance Watkins l DL l 6-2 l 275 l Powder Springs, Ga. l McEachern HS
Lazavier Watters l DB l 6-2 l 160 l Linden, Ala. l Linden HS
Tydarrious Wells l LB l 6-2 l 225 l Evergreen, Ala. l Hillcrest-Evergreen HS
