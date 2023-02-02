Tuskegee University announces 2023 signing day class

By

TUSKEGEE, Ala. __ Tuskegee University and their coaching staff are working hard to assemble a talented and well-rounded football class of 2022 during the NCAA signing period, which began on Feb. 1.



Tuskegee University has currently received a National Letter of Intent (NLI) from 34 football student-athletes and plan to continue to add to their class.



For the second straight year, the Golden Tigers have a new face at the helm of the program, as former quarterback, alum, and offensive coordinator Aaron James was recently appointed as the next head coach of the program.



2023 Signees

Paul Adetona l OL l Marietta, Ga. l Wheeler HS

Brendon Arrington l OL l 6-3 l 285 l Montgomery, Ala. l Pike Road HS

Jayden Barfield l LB l 6-2 l 225 l John Curtis Christian School l Alcorn State

Dexter Boston l DL l 6-0 l 220 l Demopolis, Ala. l Demopolis HS

Reggie Brigman l WR l 6-2 l 175 l Kennesaw, Ga. l Harrison HS

Dylan Campbell l DL l 6-3 l 275 l Alabaster, Ala. l Thompson HS

Deondre Chatman l DL l 6-3 l 240 l Albany, Ga. l Westover HS

Cantrell Davis l DB l 6-0 l 175 l Canton, Ga. l Sequoya HS

Gabriel Garmon l WR l 6-3 l 175 l Jacksonville, Fla. l Ed White HS

Kameron Gatewook l RB l 6-0 l 195 l Athens, Ala. l Athens HS

Octavious Gay l LB l 6-0 l 215 l Opelika, Ala. l Opelika HS

Rossie Grimes l DB l Stockbridge, Ga. l Stockbridge HS

Will Johnson l DL l 6’3 l 225 l Tucker, Ga. l Tucker HS

Kaquan Kimber l LB l 5-11 l 205 l Fairburn, Ga. l Creekside HS

Jeffrey Kimochu l TE l 6-0 l 215 l Alabaster, Ala. l Thompson HS

Joshua Lee l LB l 6-1 l 200 l Phenix City, Ala. l Central Phenix City HS

Keisen (KJ) Lindsey l DB l 6-1 l. 185 l Lineville, Ala. l Clay Central HS

Marcus Lodge l WR l 6-2 l 170 l Fort Lauderdale, Fla. l Miles

LaShun Mays l LB l 6-0 l 210 l Jacksonville, Fla. l Parker HS

Lebron Merriweather l OL l 6-2 l 290 l Montgomery, Ala. l Carver HS

Sean Moon l DB l 6-2 l 180 l Lawrenceville, Ga. l Central Gwinnet HS

Christian Mose l QB l 5-11 l 175 l Irvington, Ala. l Alma Bryant HS

Jameroun Satterwhite l 6-0 l 180 l Loachapoka, Ala. l Loachapoka HS

Josiah Scott l TE l 6-4 l 210 l Millbrook, Ala. l Stanhope-Elmore

Phillip Scott l OL l 6-2 l 315 l Troy, Ala. l Charles Henderson HS

Jordan Smith l QB l 6-1 l 180 l South Florida l Columbia HS

Tyler Smith l DB l 6-0 l 175 l Dallas, Ga. l Paulding County HS

Justin Stith l WR l 5-10 l 165 l Orlando, Fla. l Dr. Phillip HS

Kameron Stokes l DL l 6-3 l 265 l Millbrook, Ala. l Stanhope-Elmore HS

Jaylin Walton l OL l 6-2 l 330 l Carrolton, Ga. l Carrolton HS

Logan Ware l RB l 5-11 l 170 l Hoover, Ala. l Hoover HS

Lance Watkins l DL l 6-2 l 275 l Powder Springs, Ga. l McEachern HS

Lazavier Watters l DB l 6-2 l 160 l Linden, Ala. l Linden HS

Tydarrious Wells l LB l 6-2 l 225 l Evergreen, Ala. l Hillcrest-Evergreen HS





