Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman fires football coach Terry Sims

Terry Sims is out at Bethune-Cookman after a successful start but a tough finish to his career as a head football coach.

The Terry Sims Era is over at Bethune-Cookman is finished.

The Wildcats parted ways with Sims after seven seasons at the helm, Athletic Director Reggie Theus announced.

Sims concludes his Bethune-Cookman career with a 38-39 record overall, with winning campaigns in four of his seven seasons.

Sims played a critical part in B-CU’s unprecedented run of five conference titles in six years, joining the staff in spring of 2010. He assumed the head coaching role following the departure of Brian Jenkins Sr. in 2014.

In 2015, Sims was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. In 2018, a 31-27 victory in the annual Florida Classic marked B-CU’s ninth consecutive triumph over Florida A&M and Sims fifth straight in as many tries.

A national search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.

“Coach Sims, THANK YOU for all you have done and all you have meant to Bethune-Cookman football and Bethune-Cookman University. We wish you the very best in your future,” the University wrote in its release.

