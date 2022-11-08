TCU survives scare from SWAC squad

By

FORT WORTH, TX —The UAPB men’s basketball team held No. 14 TCU to just 19 percent from deep in a 4-for-21 shooting performance, but fell 73-72 to the Horned Frogs on the road Monday.

The Golden Lions (0-1) had two players score in double figures, led by Shaun Doss Jr., who had 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Chris Greene added 13 points and Brahm Harris added eight points and two blocks.

The Golden Lions offense was very productive from three point land, pouring in 13 threes on 29 attempts. Doss Jr. was the most prolific shooter for the Golden Lions, draining four treys in the contest.

UAPB’s defense held TCU to only 38.9 percent shooting from the field, including 19 percent from beyond the arc.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 17-9 advantage, UAPB went on a 12-0 run with 12:21 left in the first half, culminating in a three from AC Curry, to increase its lead to 29-9. The Golden Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 46-35 advantage. UAPB relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down 11 shots to account for 33 of its 46 points.

TCU proceeded to take a 62-57 lead before UAPB went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Kylen Milton’s jumper, to seize a 63-62 lead with 7:09 to go in the contest. TCU re-asserted control, outscoring the Golden Lions 11-9 the rest of the way to hand UAPB the 73-72 loss.



UAPB took care of business in the paint, recording 14 of its 26 points in the lane.

Game Notes» Kylen Milton recorded 10 assists for UAPB.

» The Golden Lions shot well from three point range, knocking down 13 of 29 long range attempts.

» The Golden Lions held the Horned Frogs to only 38.9 percent shooting from the field.

» The Golden Lions put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 85 percent of made baskets.

» UAPB played solid perimeter defense, holding TCU to 19 percent from beyond the arc on 21 attempts.

» UAPB defense forced 13 turnovers.

» The Golden Lions were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording six blocks as a team.

» Shaun Doss Jr. led the Golden Lions with a game-high 25 points.

» UAPB got a game-high eight rebounds from Ismael Plet.

The Golden Lions will be back in action Wednesday, November 9, for their home opener against Champion Christian. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

TCU survives scare from SWAC squad