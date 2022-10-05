HBCU Football: Jackson State, Virginia Union top Gameday polls

After five full weeks of HBCU football, Jackson State and Virginia Union remain the preeminent HBCU football programs at their respective divisions. That is the case in both national at-large polls as well as our weekly HBCU Gameday Staff polls.
Jackson State is ranked eighth in both the FCS Coaches poll as well as the STATS FCS Poll. It took a step up in the STATS FCS poll this week despite having a bye-week. It is the unanimous top team in our HBCU Gameday Staff poll of the FCS. NC Central remains no. 2 despite a solid beating by Campbell, who will face Jackson State later this month. SWAC West programs Prairie View and Alcorn State are ranked third and fourth and Hampton rounds out the top five.
We will have multiple top 10 matchups this week as Jackson State travels to Alabama State and South Carolina State hosts Florida A&M.
FCS
1) JSU (4-0) — 40
2) NCCU (4-1) — 33
3) Prairie View (3-2) — 29
4) Alcorn (2-2) — 25
5) Hampton (3-1) — 22
6) FAMU (3-2) — 21
7) SC State (1-3) — 17
8) North Carolina A&T (2-3) — 14
9) Morgan State (2-2) — 8
10) Alabama State (3-2)— 5
Virginia Union remains the top Division II program in HBCU football with little question. It wailed on a severely overmatched St. Augustine’s program to improve to 5-0 on the season. It currently ranks 12th in the AFCA Division II coaches poll. Albany State remains nationally ranked as well, coming in at no. 22 in the AFCA poll. Benedict remains unblemished, as does Langston. Rounding out our top five is Virginia State, who defeated a Shaw team that is expected to contend for the CIAA South. It will host Bowie State on Saturday for its homecoming.
D2/NAIA
1) Virginia Union (5-0) — 40
2) Albany State (4-1) — 33
3) Benedict (5-0) — 35
4) Langston (5-0) — 21
5) Virginia State (4-1) — 18
6) Fort Valley (4-1) — 16
7) Fayetteville State (3-2) — 15
7) Shaw (2-3) — 15
9) Lane (3-2) — 11
10) Bowie State (3-2)— 10