Jackson State adjusting for heat exhaustion in midst of water shortage

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics
Jackson State will host a SWAC rival for an early afternoon game for the second weekend in a row when Mississippi Valley State comes to town. A week after reports that a record number of fans passing out and limited water as JSU hosted Grambling State, the athletic department announced a series of steps to improve the fan experience at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Those steps include:
- Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.
- The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.
- Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.
- Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.
In addition, Jackson State is asking fans to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:
- Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure. (Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.)
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Take precautions with certain medications.
The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Champion Jackson State University football team will host Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Vet, with the radio broadcast on 95.5 FM and video stream on ESPN Plus.
The fan color for the game is blue in the First Responders Game and High School Day. All police, fire, medical and military personnel will be admitted free with ID or in uniform.
Tickets and single-game parking are available at gojsutigers.com/tickets, or in person at The Vet 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and beginning at 8 a.m. on home gamedays.