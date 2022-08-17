MEAC Volleyball: Howard predicted to claim title

By

NORFOLK, Va. (August 17, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) unveiled its much-anticipated 2022 women’s volleyball preseason honors where Howard University was tabbed as the favorite to win its seventh league title in eight years. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon.



A year ago, Howard shared the regular season crown with Delaware State (DSU) before defeating DSU in the championship match. HU racked up 118 points, including nine first-place votes, while the Lady Hornets finished with 109 points.



Furthermore, sophomores Bria Woodard (Missouri City, Texas) and Cimone Woodard (Missouri City, Texas) were named to the All-MEAC Preseason Team.



Last season, B. Woodard won MEAC Rookie of the Year after ranking among the league leaders in kills per set (2.60/8th). The All-MEAC First Team selection recorded six double-doubles while registering 15 double-digit kill performances, including a season-best 19 against Harvard (Sept. 17, 2021).



C. Woodard earned All-MEAC Second Team honors a year ago after producing eight double-digit kill performances. Last season, the Texas native won MEAC Rookie of the Week twice (Oct. 18, 2021 & Nov. 1, 2021) en route to being named tournament most outstanding player.



Coppin State graduate outside hitter Miajavon Coleman was selected MEAC Preseason Player of the Year.



All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Before opening the 2022 campaign with a pair of home matches against DMV rivals George Washington (Aug. 26) and George Mason (Aug. 26), the Bison host Navy in their final tune-up Saturday (Aug. 20) at 11 a.m. inside The Burr.



For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.comand/or the MEAC website at www.meacsports.com.

