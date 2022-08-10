MEAC announces new strategic plan

By

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announces its new five-year strategic and long-range plan that will guide the conference through 2027.

The plan, approved by the MEAC Council of Chief Executive Officers, provides a new set of goals and focus points to ensure the sustainability of the MEAC and opportunities for growth for years to come.

“I am pleased with the work done by the Strategic and Long-Range Planning Committee,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Their efforts resulted in a viable plan that took the current state of the conference under consideration, and they did an excellent job of setting goals to chart a new course for the conference. The plan is a shared vision for the conference and its member institutions and I look forward to its execution and the success that will come as a result.”

“The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference stands as a premier NCAA FCS Division I member with an elite collection of marquee institutions representing highly skilled student-athletes,” Dr. Carray Banks, Norfolk State University Faculty Athletics Representative and MEAC Strategic and Long-Range Planning Committee Chair, said. “The work of the Strategic and Long-Range Planning Committee embodies a comprehensive assessment of the conference. It addresses the core values of our membership and places the MEAC on a trajectory for sustainable growth.”

The Strategic and Long-Range Planning Committee was comprised of members from the MEAC Delegate Assembly, coaching staffs and student-athletes from member institutions.

In addition to introducing a new mission statement and vision for the MEAC, the plan outlines five areas of focus that will lead the conference throughout the duration of the plan.

Mission Statement: The MEAC seeks to transform the lives of student-athletes and stakeholders from each member

institution by advancing the highest standards of scholarship, sportsmanship and character consistent with the values of higher education. Through collaboration between member institutions and partners from various industries, it will optimize revenue and branding opportunities while providing support services consistent with both academic and athletic excellence; fostering partnerships between institutions in areas beyond athletics that will build goodwill; and promoting the mission and vision of the member institutions.

Vision: The MEAC is committed to enhancing the student experience at each member institution by providing innovative and progressive leadership, while constantly adhering to the qualities of academic integrity and sportsmanship through athletic competition.

Strategic and Long-Range Plan Goals

Conference Organization:

The Conference is committed to a structure that will maintain the highest level of organizational effectiveness as it seeks to promote the mission and vision of each member institution and perpetuate an atmosphere of integrity, sportsmanship and leadership development across the conference and its constituent groups.

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills.

Educational/Leadership:

The Conference prioritizes the continuous pursuit of education, leadership development and degree completion in every realm of the MEAC, from rules education and compliance, to professional development opportunities for student-athletes, staff and institutional members.

Championship/SportsSponsorship:

The Conference is committed to creating a championship environment in which student-athletes, coaching staff, fans and supporters are competing at the highest level with sportsmanship, teamwork and fair play in a variety of sports in which the conference and its member institutions are committed to sponsoring.

Student-Athlete Experience & Well-Being:

The Conference is committed and dedicated to fostering a safe and positive environment for the academic, athletic and personal development of student-athletes.

Conference Expansion:

The Conference has prioritized that stability and growth will go hand-in-hand as the brand expands and impacts the national landscape via the success of all MEAC member institutions in competition, service and academic pursuit.

MEAC announces new strategic plan