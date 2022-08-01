NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football

NC State and NC A&T have never met on the football field, but it appears that will happen later in this decade.
The latest North Carolina State Football Media Guide lists North Carolina A&T as an opponent in 2027, according to FBSchedules.com.
The game is currently scheduled to take place in 2027, although an official announcement has not been made nor a date given to the contest.
NC A&T vs. FBS and ACC opponents
A game against NC State adds to a growing list of FBS matchups for NC A&T in the upcoming decade. NC A&T will play Duke for the second consecutive year this fall. The Aggies are scheduled to travel to Alabama in 2023 to take on Alabama-Birmingham. In 2024, it will cross county lines to take on Wake Forest of the ACC.
Former Colonial Athletic Association member and new FBS Sunbelt Conference member James Madison will host A&T in 2025. Georgia State of the Sun Belt is scheduled in 2026. A&T is scheduled to play an SEC team for the first time in 2030 when it will take on reigning national champion Georgia.
NC State will be the third ACC program A&T has faced — all within the last decade. The first was the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2015. The current series with Duke kicked off in 2021.
NC A&T/NC State connection
While the two schools have never faced each other in football, they do share a connected history. The Raleigh-based NC State was founded in 1887 as an agricultural instruction institution for the white citizens of North Carolina. Four years later, A&T was established on the campus of Shaw University in Raleigh. It later relocated to Greensboro serving the African-American citizens of the state.
It would be more than 50 years before NC State would admit its first African-American students. Both schools are members of the University of North Carolina System. NC State is currently approximately three-times the size of A&T student-wise and light years ahead of it in terms of funding from the state.
In five years, the two will meet on the football field for the first time.