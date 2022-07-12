Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter headline SWAC media day players list

By

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the student-athletes set to participate in the league’s annual SWAC Football Media Day on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham, headlined by Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Isaiah Land.



ESPN College football analyst Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the event which is set to be carried live on ESPN3.



All twelve SWAC head football coaches will also be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2022 football season. Last season’s SWAC Media Day was heavily attended and produced some bulletin-board material from Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Highly touted freshman Travis Hunter of JSU will be in Birmingham as well.



A complete listing of the SWAC Media Day student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.



Alabama A&M

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim (WR) and Gary Quarles (RB)



Alabama State

Dematrius Davis (QB) and Irshaad Davis (DB)



Alcorn State

CJ Bolar (WR) and Keyron Kinsler Jr. (DB)



Bethune-Cookman

Kemari Averrett (TE) and Omari Hill-Robinson (DB)



Florida A&M

Isaiah Land (LB) and Xavier Smith (WR)



Grambling State

Tyler Thomas (OL) and Joshua Reed (DB)

Shedeur Sanders returns to SWAC Media Day.





Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders (QB) and Travis Hunter (WR/DB)

Travis Hunter will be front and center at SWAC Football Media Day.





Mississippi Valley State

Caleb Johnson (RB) and Ronnie Thomas (DL)



Prairie View A&M

Trazon Connley (QB) and Tre’Vion Green (LB)



Southern

Dallas Black (OL) and Cameron Peterson (DL)



Texas Southern

Andrew Body (QB) and Demontario Anderson (DL)



Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Skyler Perry (QB) and Mark Evans II (OL)



About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.



Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.



Follow the SWAC

For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter headline SWAC media day players list