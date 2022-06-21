2022 Football

Fayetteville State DC Selected for Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Anderson was chosen for his coaching experience. He is entering his second season with Fayetteville State as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Posted on

Courtesy of Fayetteville State Athletics

Fayetteville, NC  – Fayetteville State Broncos Defensive Coordinator Dominic Anderson has been selected by the Chicago Bears for the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.  

bill walsh diversity coaching fellowship

The Bears have added Anderson and five more college coaches to Head Coach Matt Eberflus’ staff during the minicamp and Chicago Bears Training Camp as part of the NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He will be allowed to observe, participate, gain insightful experience with NFL organizations, and essentially gain assistance with landing a full-time position within the league.  

“We are very excited to welcome six new coaches to this year’s training camp staff,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus. “We are eager to work together to reach a common goal and are looking forward to learning from each other. I am confident that these six bright coaches will be great assets to our team, and I’m excited to see them grow and develop over the course of training camp.” 

Anderson was chosen for his coaching experience. He is entering his second season with Fayetteville State as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Before joining the Broncos staff, he spent three years at the University of Pikeville as a defensive coordinator. Anderson returns to Illinois after serving as defensive backs coach at Illinois State from 2011 through 2014 and the University of St. Francis in Joliet in 2015. He also played football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Wake Forest University, the same two schools as former Bears running back Brian Piccolo. 

In 2012, the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Advisory Council was created, composed of a distinguished group of NFL coaches and general managers as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. All 32 NFL clubs participate annually.  

Fayetteville State DC Selected for Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

738
Howard University

Howard University declines CAA invite, per report
Jo Hayes Jo Hayes
403
2022 Football

Jo Hayes using NIL options to help ‘757’ kids
345
North Carolina A&T

Randolph Ross Jr. will join father at Tennessee
Chris Rowland Chris Rowland
308
featured

Chris Rowland scores first USFL touchdown
54
2022 Football

Former FAMU Football players organize to support Rattler Football
To Top
X