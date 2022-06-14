USFL – 11 HBCU players make inaugural playoffs

The USFL (United States Football League) playoff brackets are set with only one week of regular season competition remaining.
The No.1 New Jersey Generals are set to take on the No. 2 Philadelphia Stars in the North matchup. The South matchup will be the No.1 Birmingham Stallions taking on the No. 2 New Orleans Breakers. The playoffs will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio and will kick off on Saturday, June 25 with the semifinal matchups. The USFL Championship Game will then be held on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX.
HBCU PLAYERS TO WATCH
Birmingham Stallions
- Peyton Ramzy , WR (Tuskegee University)
- Bryan Mills , CB (North Carolina Central University)
New Jersey Generals
- Brandon Haskin, OL (Tennessee State University)
- Calvin Ashley, T (Florida A&M University)
- De’Andre Johnson, QB (Texas Southern University)
- Kingston Davis, RB (Miles College)
- Robert Myers, OL (Tennessee State University)
New Orleans Breakers
- Ezra Gray, RB (Alabama State University)
- Marquis McClain, WR (Southern University)
Philadelphia Stars
- Chris Rowland, WR (Tennessee State University)
- Antwan Owens, DT (Jackson State University)
STATS
The New Jersey Generals are on an eight game winning streak and boast the top record heading into week 10 at 8-1. The Philadelphia Stars are 6-3 and riding a four game winning streak. The teams met in week three where the General won 24-16. They will meet again in the final game of the regular season. The Birmingham Stallions are 8-1 on the season while the New Orleans Breakers are 6-3. The teams met in week three and week eight and the Stallions won the season sweep over the Breakers.