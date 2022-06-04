Deion Sanders
Jackson State

Watch: Deion Sanders even cuts the grass at Jackson State

The Hall of Famer shows he’s not above doing what needs to be done.
There wasn’t much Deion Sanders couldn’t do on a football field during his Hall of Fame career. Now we can add one more accolade, cutting the grass.

Sanders posted a video of himself to Instagram behind the wheel of a Cub Cadet riding mower trimming the grass at the Jackson State practice field.

“If you don’t know me by now, I’m not going to wait too long for something to get done…. I’m just going to do it myself. Let’s stop complaining about things we can do ourselves! Make Life happen for u baby and smile while u do it. By the way I Love cutting grass and spending time on the mower. I’m Country Prime remember,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders has made it clear that he is particular about even the smallest of details around his football program. Apparently a well manicured practice field perimeter is one of those things. With maintenance not moving fast enough to his liking, “Coach Prime” took the task on himself with a smile to boot.

The post had over 5,700 likes within the first hour on Instagram.

It’s been a busy weekend for Deion Sanders who hosted two different camps and a seven on seven outing at Jackson State over the weekend. But still there was enough time to cut the grass since no one else was ready to do it.

