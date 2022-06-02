Makur Maker to workout for Wizards

By

It looks like Makur Maker will get a chance to hoop in the capital city once again.



The former five-star prospect and Howard University big man is on the workout list for the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

Friday's workout group for the Wizards pic.twitter.com/eeQOYAdKT5 — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) June 2, 2022





Maker most recently played for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia. He helped the Kings to an NBL Championship earlier this year.



Makur Maker is cousin to Thon Maker and Matur Maker. The South Sudanese player was born in Kenya before moving to Australia. He then traveled to the United States where he became a consensus five-star prospect. He shocked the basketball world in July 2020 when he committed to Howard University, making him the highest rated player to sign with an HBCU in the modern era.



Unfortunately for Howard, the Maker era would only last two games. He played in a pair of games for Howard in late November 2020 before being sidelined with an aggravated groin injury. He averaged 11.5 points and six rebounds in the only two games he would play in a Howard Uniform as COVID-19 sidelined him and ultimately the entire program over the course of the winter.



Maker, of course, would not return to Howard last fall — instead declaring for the NBA Draft before ultimately pulling his name out of the draft and heading to Australia.



Now, the 21-year-old is hoping to stick stateside. Despite limited production and game film his size and skill make him an intriguing prospect in both the NBA as well as the G-League.

