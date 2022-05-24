NC A&T track accomplishments under Duane Ross

By

Duane Ross is officially on his way out as NC A&T track coach after accepting the position of head coach at the University of Tennessee. Ross has had an immeasurable impact on the A&T track and field program since being hired back in 2012. Here are some of the landmark accomplishments for Ross and the program since then.

Individual Honors

Three United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region men’s coach of the year twice and Southeast Region women’s coach of the year once.

MEAC Domination

The Aggies won the MEAC men’s 4×400 relay (2016-19) four straight seasons

The Aggies won the MEAC women’s 4×400 four straight seasons (2017-20)

Thirty-six individuals won MEAC outdoor titles

A&T won 16 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles with four in men’s indoor track and field, four in women’s indoor track and field, four in men’s outdoor track and field, three in women’s track and field and one in men’s cross country.

A&T track milestones

2015-16

Desmond Lawrence became the first Aggie athlete to earn All-American honors as an indoor and outdoor athlete when he advanced to the NCAA finals in the 60 meters.

2016

The Aggies men’s team became the first MEAC track program to reach the USTFCCCA Top-25 when they earned the No. 21 ranking

2017

Christopher Belcher and Rodney Rowe became the first two Aggies to earn first-team All-American honors in three different events. Belcher won bronze at the 2017 NCAA outdoor championships in the 100m and 4×100 relay.

2019

Kayla White won the NCAA indoor national championship in the 200m in Birmingham, Ala.

White was named NCAA Division I Indoor Female Track Athlete of the Year, becoming the first Aggie to win national player of the year.

2021

The men’s 4×400-meter relay which featured his son Randolph Ross Jr., along with Trevor Stewart, Elijah Young and Daniel Stokes claimed the national crown with the eighth-fastest collegiate time ever, 3:03.16.

Randolph Ross wins the 400m outdoor title

Cambrea Sturgis wins the 100m and 200m outdoor titles

NC A&T men finish third at Division I outdoor titles

Ross and Stewart won gold medals in the Olympic Games



2022

NC A&T ranked no. 1 in the nation during indoor season

Javonte Harding wins the 200m indoor crown

Ross Jr. wins the 400m indoor crown

NC A&T track accomplishments under Duane Ross