In a back-and-forth game at Moore-Kittles Field in Tallahassee, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (24-29) outlasted the Florida A&M Rattlers (25-27) with a two-run ninth inning, leading B-CU to a 5-3 win over FAMU in a three-game series to end the SWAC regular season.

B-CU got on the board first in the top of the second inning with a score, which was followed by all three of FAMU’s runs untie bottom of the second. B-CU would fight back in the fifth inning to tie the game at three which lasted until the top of the ninth.

B-CU coach Johnny Hernandez knows the importance of each game as the season winds down in a very tight SWAC Eastern Division.

“Every game is important. We talk about getting momentum heading into the playoffs with the conference tournament next week,” Hernandez said. “The fact that we were able to beat a very good FAMU ball club with (Hunter) Viets on the mound, he’s done a very good job this year. But, the resiliency of our guys just competing the whole game and it was a great baseball game being played on both sides.”

The score actually looked closer than the stat sheet as B-CU banged out 10 hits while FAMU mustered just three. FAMu would make the only error in an otherwise clean fielding game.

The Rattlers and Wildcats will embark on the second game of the series, Friday at 5:00 PM at Moore-Kittles Field.

SWAC baseball: B-CU rallies to beat FAMU (Photos)