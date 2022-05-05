Southern University cheerleader passes away tragically

By

The Southern University family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Arlana Miller.



The freshman posted a heart-wrenching message to her Instagram on Wednesday, thanking her family and friends for their support while stating that she was prepared to take her own life.



“To everyone I love, just remember that this is not your fault and I pray you don’t find guilt in my situation,” she wrote near the end of her post.



Southern released the following statement:



We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a freshman’ Southern University Cheerleader.

On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience.

Counseling is available at the University Counseling Center for all students and specifically for student-athletes within the department. 24/7 counseling services are available at Holistic Behavioral Health Hotline. Please call (225)368-9602.

We ask for your prayers, love, and support.



Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends.

We love you Arlana

#ForeverJag

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Miller and everyone impacted by the passing of this Southern University cheerleader. If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

