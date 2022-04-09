Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond

By

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State pounded out eight hits and the Hornets used the arms of a pair of pitchers in a 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Alabama A&M on Friday night at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

Alabama State (16-14, 8-2 SWAC) jumped ahead early with the long ball before turning it over the pitching staff for the remainder of the game. Osvaldo Mendez (Carolina, PR) came out of the bullpen to pick up the win to improve to 4-0 on the season, working 4.1 innings and allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts. He relieved Kyler McIntosh (Columbus, Ind.) who worked 4.2 innings in the start allowing four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Cristopher DeGuzman (Fajardo, PR) led Alabama State at the plate going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Hunter May (Slidell, La.) went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI. Chris Lewis (Alabaster, Ala.) walked three times and scored three runs in the win.

How It Happened

B1 | DeGuzman hit a two-run home run down the right field line scoring Lewis before Christian Lopez (San Diego, Calif.) singled home May before the inning ended (3-0, ASU).

(San Diego, Calif.) singled home May before the inning ended (3-0, ASU). B2 | May doubled down the left field line, scoring Lewis and Corey King (Lithonia, Ga.) before Trenton Jamison (Atlanta, Ga.) singled home May (6-0, Alabama State).

(Lithonia, Ga.) before (Atlanta, Ga.) singled home May (6-0, Alabama State). T3 | Tim Dixon singled to left to drive in the first run for the Bulldogs (6-1, ASU).

B3 | Kerrigan Edmondson (Trussville, Ala.) scored on a wild pitch (7-1, ASU).

(Trussville, Ala.) scored on a wild pitch (7-1, ASU). T4 | Damian Thomas doubled through the right side to plate a pair of runs (7-3, ASU).

T5 | Jared Tribett doubled down the right field line to drive in a run (7-4, ASU).

B6 | Dilan Espinal (Canovanas, PR) drew a bases loaded walk before May scored on a wild pitch (9-4, Alabama State).

(Canovanas, PR) drew a bases loaded walk before May scored on a wild pitch (9-4, Alabama State). B8 | King drove in Espinal on a fielder’s choice (10-4, ASU).

Up Next

Alabama State returns to action on Saturday night in game two of the series, facing Alabama A&M with first pitch set for 6 pm at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

Alabama State has no problem with rival A&M on the diamond