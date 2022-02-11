Houston Texans reportedly hire Grambling State OC

By

The Houston Texans already have one Howard University quarterback on staff, and it looks like another one may be joining soon.



Grambling State offensive coordinator Ted White has accepted a position with the Houston Texans, according to the SWAC’N A Fool podcast.



Earlier this week the Houston Texans announced they had promoted former HU quarterback and long-time assistant Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator in Lovie Smith’s new regime.

Hamilton proceeded White as a quarterback at Howard before the latter proceeded to re-write school and MEAC record books. White set MEAC career records with 9,808 passing yards and 92 passing touchdowns during his time in DC. When Hamilton got the head coaching job with the DC Defenders of the XFL, he brought White in as his quarterbacks coach.

White has never worked in the NFL, but he does have extensive experience at the collegiate level. After cutting his teeth as quarterbacks coach at Texas Southern from 2006 through 2008, White has served as offensive coordinator for Southern (2000), Howard (2011-2016), UAPB (2016-2018) and Prairie View (2018-2019).

The Baton Rouge, LA native was recently brought in by Hue Jackson to run his offense in his inaugural season, but it looks like he’ll have to find a new one soon.

