Bethune-Cookman Announces 2022 Recruiting Class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – After the Wildcats first full recruiting cycle since 2019, Bethune-Cookman University head coach Terry Sims announced a 2022 National Signing Day class of 26 student athletes Wednesday evening.
Sims, entering his seventh year as Bethune-Cookman head coach, his eleventh year overall with the program, and his second season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) reflected on the process these past few months.
“It was refreshing to get back out and see high school coaches and junior college coaches.” Sims said. “It gave us an opportunity to continue to cultivate relationships and continue to bring great young men to Bethune-Cookman University.”
One name highlighting the incoming recruiting class is quarterback Jalon Jones, a transfer from Mississippi Delta Junior College. A former four-star recruit out of high school, Jones began his college career at the University of Florida before transferring to Jackson State, where he appeared in 15 games, completing 133 of 254 passes for 1898 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 643 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.
Last season at Mississippi Delta Junior College, he completed 104 of 164 passes for 1267 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 235 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
“Jalon gives us a presence,” Sims said. “He gives us a mature guy who has played and understands the game. In our league, you have to have a guy who can make plays with his arm, but who can also make plays with his legs. He is a guy who is not rattled easily. I think he will be able to do a lot for our team this year.”
Another name to watch in the 2022 recruiting class is running back Branden McDonald from Feltram Prep. McDonald is the all-time leading rusher at Archbishop Alter High School, compiling over 4600 yards in four seasons.
“Branden is a big back with great vision and really good speed for a big guy,” Sims said. “He was something that we knew we would be missing. We needed a big back who could come into our system, and I think Branden does everything we need him to do for our football team.”
On the defensive side of the ball is Gabriel Bryan, a cornerback from Wagner College.
Gabriel loves competition,” Sims said. “He is an aggressive corner and a guy that plays very well in man coverage and understands schemes. I don’t think he is afraid of anything.”
Also joining the Wildcats’ defense is linebacker Rosendo Louis from Deerfield Beach, Fla. Louis is a former three-star athlete and Under Armour All-American who formerly played at South Carolina.
“He is a real student of the game, and a very intelligent young man,” Sims said. “We are looking for great things through his leadership and his play on defense.”
Coach Sims gave his thoughts on what the incoming class can provide right away in 2022.
“I see us filling a lot of holes that we had,” Sims said. “We have brought in a lot of guys who will fill a lot of important holes for us and put us back where we need to be.”
The full list of 2022 signees is listed below. For info regarding the 2022 schedule, check it out HERE.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 2022 SIGNING CLASS
Darius Baker
OL- 6’3″ – 230 – Collins, Miss. (Coahoma Community College)
Julian Bastarrechea
OL – 6’6″ – 295 – Iowa Falls, Iowa (Ellsworth Community College)
Gabriel Bryan
DB – 6’0″ – 195 – Windsor, Conn. (Wagner College)
Tahj Brightaupt
OL – 6’8″ – 340 – Miami, Fla. (Shorter College)
Elias DeLeon
OL – 6’3″ – 310 – Little Elm, Tex. (Cisco College)
Ge’Mon Eaford
LB – 6’0″ – 215 – Deerfield Beach, Fla. (University of Oregon)
Desmond Daniels
OL – 6’4″ – 220 – Fairburn, Ga. (University of Louisville)
Akeem Hayes
WR – 5’10” – 175 – Hollywood, Fla. (Arkansas State University)
Jalon Jones
QB – 6’4″ – 215 – Henrico, Va. (Mississippi Delta Junior College)
Rosendo Louis
LB – 6’2″ – 242 – Deerfield Beach, Fla. (University of South Carolina)
Nebanye Moore
QB – 6’3″ – 215 – Statesville, NC (Palmetto Prep Academy)
Branden McDonald
RB – 5’11” – 220 – Dayton, Ohio (Feltram Prep Academy)
Jerrold Pough
S – 6’0″ – 180 – Hollywood, Fla. (Cisco College)
Darryl Simpson
DL – 6’5″ – 235 – Radnor, Pa. (Georgia Prep)
Jalen Jackson
WR – 6’0″ – 185 – Sterling, Va. (Potomac Falls HS)
Ontavious Carolina
ATH – 6’2″ – 185 – Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County HS)
Jaquan Haynes
ATH – 5’10” 170 – Plantation, Fla. (Plantation HS)
Frank Wilson
DE – 6’5″ – 230 – St. Louis, Mo. (Clayton HS)
Isaiah Williams
ATH – 6’0″ – 191 – San Antonio, Tex. (Karen Wagner HS)
Jeremiah Connelly
ATH – 5’9″ – 185 – Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater HS)
Daymon Polite
DB – 6’0″ – 170 – Albany, Ga. (Dougherty HS)
Devin Harrell
LB – 5’11” – 185 – (Laney College)
Stephen Sparrow
ATH – 6’0″ – 190 – Orlando, Fla. (Jones HS)
James Evans IV
RB – 6’0″ – 205 – Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Bay Tech HS)
Ryan Gayle
WR – 6’0″ – 170 – Hollywood, Fla. (Avant Garde HS)
Tavoris Wilkins Jr.
LB – 6’1″ – 210 – Jesup, Ga. (Wayne County HS)