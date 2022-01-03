SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern-Southern headlines opening night

By

SWAC basketball season is set to tip-off this week. But as with almost everything in the world right now, the pandemic has caused plans to be altered.



The conference announced several alterations to the schedule due to COVID-19 related issues at various men’s and women’s basketball programs in the SWAC.

The men’s basketball game scheduled between Prairie View A&M and Grambling State slated to be played on Monday, January 3 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the PVAMU program.



The men’s basketball game scheduled between Alcorn State and Jackson State slated to be played on Monday, January 3 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 5.

These actions follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by the league and its Sports Administrators Committee and COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

The women’s basketball game scheduled between Alabama State and Mississippi Valley State slated to be played on Monday, January 3 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the MVSU program.



The women’s basketball game scheduled between Alcorn State and Jackson State slated to be played on Monday, January 3 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 5.

These actions follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by the league and its Sports Administrators Committee and COVID-19 Advisory Committee last week.

Of the men’s games that are actually taking place on Monday, the Texas Southern-Southern matchup is one to pay attention to. The two traditional powers in SWAC basketball both have picked up some solid non-SWAC wins, including Texas Southern (2-7) beating nationally-ranked Florida. Southern doesn’t have that type of win on its resume it does come in 6-7 overall with wins over Kent State, SE Louisiana, Tennessee State and Tulane.

SWAC Basketball Schedules 01/03/21

Men – All games EST



Alabama State at Mississippi Valley 5 PM

FAMU at Bethune-Cookman 7:30 PM

Texas Southern at Southern 8:30 PM

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8:30 PM

Women



Texas Southern at Southern 6:30 PM

Prairie View A&M at Grambling 6:30 PM

FAMU at Bethune-Cookman 6:30 PM

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6:30 PM

SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern-Southern headlines opening night