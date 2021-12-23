By

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Howard University are taking a pause due to positive COVID-19 tests.



The university made the announcements on Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Howard University protocols, the teams will remain in quarantine and will not return to basketball activities until cleared.



The men’s program had games between Yale (Dec. 23) and Hampton (Dec. 30) canceled. Its next game is scheduled for Jan. 4 against Penn before hopping into MEAC play. HU is 6-6 on the season. The Howard men had to pause and ultimately end their 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.

As for the women’s basketball program, games against American University and the University of Dayton have been canceled. The Howard University women’s program is set to open MEAC play on Jan. 8 against Delaware State.

