Shaquir O’Neal partners with boohoo MAN

Shaquir O’Neal went to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his partnership with the online apparel company boohoo MAN.

“My edit with @boohoomanofficial is now LIVE! Let’s go! Show sum luv,” O’Neal said on social media.

The Texas Southern University basketball player is only a freshman and already has partnerships to his name. He definitely got his business savvy from his father, Shaq, who has his hands in business deals.

boohoo has categorized the Shaquir O’Neal collection under their tall collection named the “tall edit.” This isn’t a surprise as the TSU forward is 6’7” and 185 pounds. It can definitely be challenging for tall men to find fast fashion clothing.

“Being vertically endowed certainly has its advantages, but finding fashion to fit when you’re towering over the six-foot mark can be a real sartorial struggle,” boohoo MAN states on the website.

“Our tall men’s clothing range is here to take the pain out of shopping for a larger frame. Whether you’re long and lean or big and broad, we cater for all shapes and sizes, from the slightly taller-than-average gent to lads that are large in every way.”

O’Neal currently has 12 items on the boohoo MAN website ranging from $12-$50.

