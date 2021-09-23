Jackson State, Alabama A&M inked for future classics

The 2021 Gulf Coast Classic hasn’t kicked off yet, but Jackson State and Alabama A&M are locked in for a pair of future games.
JSU and AAMU will meet in both 2022 and 2024 iterations of the game, making those games SWAC matchups. And divisional ones at that. The two games will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Jackson State will earn $450k for each game according to the contract, per FBSchedules. There was no info on how much Alabama A&M will be compensated.
Alabama A&M is set to play former SIAC rival Tuskegee Saturday in Mobile in the 2021 edition of the Gulf Coast Classic. Past participants have included Florida A&M and Southern University.
Jackson State and Alabama A&M began their series in 1999 when AAMU joined the SWAC. The two programs have played 22 contests overall. In their most recent matchup during the spring, AAMU defeated the JSU 52-43 in Jackson to even the series at 11 games apiece. The two teams are set to square off again on Oct. 9 in Huntsville in a highly-anticipated matchup.
Jackson State and Alabama A&M are both 1-0 in the SWAC East after wins over Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.