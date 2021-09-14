featured

HBCU NFL ProFile of Games – Sept. 9-13, 2021

SC State product Javon Hargrave (#97) takes down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan (#2) for one of his two sacks as the Philadelphia Eagles opened the 2021 season with a 32-6 drubbing of the Falcons. See the list of the opening week’s top HBCU NFL players here.
Posted on

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For NFL games of January 9 – 13, 2021

DEFENSE

– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 32-6 win over Atlanta, Hargrave was a terror with six tackles, three solos, two sacks for -20 yards and three quarterback hits. He was in on 40 plays on defense (56%) and one play (4%) on special teams. 

OFFENSE

# 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – The all-Pro offensive tackle was in on 62 offensive plays (100%). Saints won 38-3 win over Green Bay. With Jameis Winston at quarterback, ran for 171 yards and passed for 148 yards of offense. Green Bay had two sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

#80 CHESTER ROGERS, WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Led Titans with six receptions in six targets for 62 yards (10.5 yards per catch) in 38-13 loss to Arizona. Had one kickoff return for 14 yards. Was in on 39 offensive plays (61%) and 10 special teams’ plays (37%). 

OTHER TOP HBCU NFL PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE 

#71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE) – Playing in his first game at left offensive guard, got in on 78 offensive plays (100%) in Texans 37-21 win over Jacksonville. The Texans rushed for 160 yards and two TDs and passed for 291 yards and two TDs. The Jaguars had just one sack of QB Tyrod Taylor.  

– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Carolina (4th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – Got in on seven plays on offense (11%) and four plays on special teams (14%) in 19-14 win over the New York Jets. 

– #39 TRENTON CANNON, RB, Baltimore (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Two carries for five yards and one special teams’ tackle in 33-27 overtime loss to Las Vegas. Cannon got in on nine plays on offense (13%)  and 15 plays on special teams (47%). 

DEFENSE

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – In 28-16 loss to Seattle, had five solo tackles and a forced fumble. Leonard played on all 54 defensive plays (100%) and four special teams’ plays (17%).

–  #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE) – In 28-16 loss to Seattle, had four total tackles, three solos and one assist with one hit on the quarterback. He was in on 44 plays (81%) on defense and six on special teams (25%).

SPECIAL TEAMS 

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN, P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Punted only one time for 52 yards. Dropped a punt snap in Browns territory with Cleveland up 2927 in fourth quarter. Led to go-ahead TD for Kansas City in 33-29 loss . Gillan was in on five special teams’ plays (21%).

– #27 BOBBY PRICE, S, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE) – No stats. In on 27 special teams’ plays (87%) in 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) –  Signed late by Arizona after being released by Kansas City. Did not have any stats. Got in on three plays on defense (5%) and 17 plays on special teams (63%). 

– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE) – In 33-27 loss in overtime to Las Vegas. Levine had one special teams’ tackle and was in on 27 special teams’ plays (84%). 

– # 75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – In 33-27 overtime win vs. Baltimore, Parker played on five special teams’ plays (16%). 

HBCU NFL Top Photos


NOT A GOOD LOOK!!
Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan (#7, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) can’t handle a critical snap of a fourth quarter punt with the Browns up 29-27 with 8:42 left. It was Gillan’s second punt of the game. The Browns gave up field position because of the miscue allowing the Chiefs to score late and pull out a 33-29 come-from-behind win. 
I CAN DIG IT!!
Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard (#53, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) celebates with teammate Deforrest Buckner (#99) after his forced fumble vs. Seattle Sunday. The Seahawks downed the Colts 28-16 despite five solo tackles and the forced fumble from Leonard.

HBCU NFL ProFile of Games – Sept. 9-13, 2021
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X