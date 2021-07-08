Tovea Jenkins, JCSU Alum is heading to Olympics

Former Johnson C. Smith University 400-meter standout Tovea Jenkins ’17 of Kingston, Jamaica has punched her ticket to Tokyo and the 2021 Olympic Games.

The 2017 NCAA Division II outdoor champion on the 4 x 400 meters relay team, Tovea Jenkins ran a personal best of 50.68 as she placed fifth at the Jamaica National Championship meet, securing her spot on the Jamaican Olympic Team.



The five-time All-American will be a part of the Jamaican 4×400-meter relay team pool.



Jenkins is the fifth Olympian from JCSU and the first JCSU Olympian since sprinter Vince Matthews earned gold in 1968 (men’s 4×400 relay) and 1972 (400).