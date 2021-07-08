Courtesy of The SWAC

The Atlanta Hawks are proud to offer the inaugural Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience. Named in honor of the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks beat writer and NBA Digital personality, who passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 48.

The Sekou Smith Hawks Summer League Experience uniquely combines Smith’s passions, friendships and expertise to create a one-of-a-kind internship that focuses on providing real-world, highly-visible experience to a deserving journalism, broadcasting or multi-media student from a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) university or college.



The SWAC is comprised of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) including Jackson State University, Smith’s alma mater.

To learn more about Smith, please read. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/obituaries/sekou-smith-dead-coronavirus.html

The student will receive the following:

An all-expenses paid trip to the NBA Summer League, including flight and hotel accommodations with a per diem for meals and incidentals.

The opportunity for their work to appear on Hawks.com and the team’s other digital properties and social media channels.

Collaborative experiences with the Hawks PR and Digital Content teams on feature assignments.

Mentorship meetings with some of the most respected journalists in the NBA, including close colleagues of Smith.

Internship Summary:

The intern will work under the direction of the Basketball Communications team across a variety of areas such as journalism, PR and social media. The successful student intern is a self-starter who is professional, eager to learn and ready for a fast-paced, hands-on experience.



The ideal candidate will have a passion for basketball, strong writing skills and a vast knowledge of current sports media trends. This energetic professional should exude confidence, possess excellent communication skills, demonstrate creativity, and be ready for a career-defining experience.



Responsibilities:

Draft feature stories for Hawks.com.

Assist with creating social media and web content.

Assist with media availability, player interviews and press conferences.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements: